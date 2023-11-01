How to make Uber & Co. treat workers right

These days, Richard Gbewornyo is mostly happy with his job.

"It's a cool way of making cool cash," he told DW. He is one of a few thousand people who drive for Uber across Ghana, and one of more than 5 million worldwide.

Like many, Gbewornyo was attracted to the job by its promises of flexible, lucrative, independent work.

"You determine when to start work, when to finish. And you're setting your own targets."

And the demand is there: Whether it's Uber, Bolt, Ola in India, China's DiDi or Malaysian Grab — in many countries around the world, ride-hailing platforms are undeniably mainstream. Online surveys carried out by Statista Consumer Insights, for instance, found that almost all participants had used ride-hailing services in the past year.

But while these platforms offer some benefits, working for them also comes with major drawbacks. Drivers often earn low wages, have no social security, and get little support from the platforms that determine their livelihoods.