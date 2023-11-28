India's food balance sheet projects shortfall in oilseeds, pulses & fruits

A recent research report jointly published by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) has sounded a warning about India's increasing reliance on food imports and the consequent rise in the food import bill.

Titled Prospects of India’s Demand and Supply for Agricultural Commodities Towards 2030, the report highlights potential deficits in key commodities and the need for strategic measures to address the looming crisis. According to the report, commodities such as oilseed, pulses and fruits are expected to experience a significant supply–demand gap in the coming years.

The report's authors, Ashok Gulati and Shyma Jose, emphasised the urgent need to ramp up the production and productivity of these commodities to meet the growing demand. The report underscores that as per capita incomes rise, there is a shift in consumption towards nutritious and high-valued commodities, leading to a divergence from staples like rice and cereals. Ashok Gulati is a distinguished professor at ICRIER, while Shyma Jose is a research fellow.

The report assumes significance in the wake of recurrent high food inflation, which has constrained the scope for monetary and fiscal policies to promote economic growth.

Initial independent estimates for the kharif season indicate a potential three-year low in the output of pulses, some coarse cereals, groundnut and oil seeds. Retail inflation in pulses has already surged to 18.8 per cent, while inflation in fruits reached 9.34 per cent.

Edible oils, however, have witnessed deflation after a sharp price increase last year following the Ukraine conflict.