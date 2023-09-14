India's wholesale inflation stays in deflationary zone for fifth month

India's wholesale inflation remained in the deflationary zone for the fifth consecutive month in August, according to data released on September 14 by the commerce ministry. The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation did rise to a five-month high of -0.52 per cent, up from -1.36 per cent in July, but it remained in negative territory.

This data follows the release of consumer price index (CPI) data for August on 12 September, which showed that India's headline retail inflation rate cooled to 6.83 per cent from July's 15-month high of 7.44 per cent. However, the general index of the CPI declined by 0.1 per cent month-on-month in August, while the all-commodity index of the WPI rose by 0.3 per cent sequentially.

Economists at CARE Ratings suggest that despite the negative WPI inflation for August 2023, it is likely to enter positive territory from the following month onwards.