India’s wholesale inflation stays negative in November as price pressures ease

India’s wholesale price inflation remained in the negative zone in November, reflecting easing price pressures across key commodities, official data released on Monday showed.

Inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) stood at (-) 0.32 per cent in November, compared with (-) 1.21 per cent in October and 2.16 per cent in November last year, according to figures from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The ministry said the continued negative reading was largely driven by a decline in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals and electricity.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was estimated at 0.71 per cent in November, marginally higher than 0.25 per cent in October, according to data released earlier by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Food inflation remained firmly in negative territory at (-) 3.91 per cent in November, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year decline. Officials said the sustained fall in food prices has provided relief to household budgets and helped anchor overall inflation.