Inflation remains Filipinos' biggest concern: Survey

Inflation, continues to be the leading urgent national concern among Filipinos, according to a nationwide survey by an independent polling firm released on Tuesday.

In a September 10 to 14 survey, pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc. said that 74 per cent of the 1,200 adults expressed concern about the need to control the rising prices of essential commodities in the Philippines, reports Xinhua news agency.

Except for the 11 pe rcent uptick in the level of concern regarding the need to control the rising prices of basic goods from June to September 2023, the survey found that public opinion about urgent national matters "is virtually constant during this period".

"Year-on-year, concern about inflation becomes more pronounced (+8 percentage points) while the levels of concern go down in relation to job creation (-8 percentage points) and poverty reduction (-9 percentage points)," the survey said.