Labour market conditions set to deteriorate globally, warns ILO

Increasing inequalities between and within countries is hampering our efforts more than ever before to make labour market more inclusive, sustainable and resilient. It is an issue to be addressed urgently in the backdrop of the climate change.

Additionally, the last two and half years of the pandemic has underlined the importance of green recovery for which green employment is being promoted as a key for addressing climate change and accelerating green, low-carbon sustainable development. True, promoting green employment has very high potential for the creation of quality employment; however, it can be realized only if the right policies are adopted.

There are also several other issues related to green employment, including ensuring a just transition for the workers who will be affected in the process. Large investment would be required in developing the skills that would enable them to harness the opportunities of the green transition. “Working together towards a better measurement and statistical definition of green jobs will support the attainment of these objective,” the DG ILO has said, adding, “Investing in skills development for a resilient recovery and to make workers future ready in the face of digitalization, demographic shifts and decarbonisation is equally imperative.”

The pandemic has underlined the need for protection for workers which is paramount for an inclusive and human-centred future of work. If the world is going to promote green employment, the workers in this new form of employment must also be supported by providing adequate social protection, actively promoting appropriate regulation, and improving public services for those workers in rapidly changing circumstances.

The ILO Monitor on the World of Work says that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has hit the global economy by increasing inflation, especially in food and energy prices. It has disrupted the global supply chain, and heightened financial turbulence. Monetary policy tightening is likely to have a broader impact on labour markets around the world in months to come. There is a growing but uncertain risk of a further deterioration in hours worked over 2022.

The gender gap in hours worked remains large, it pointed out, despite positive developments in high-income countries. Women globally now spend 18.9 hours weekly in employment while men spend 33.4 hours on an average. The gap was already considerable in pre-COVID-19 era which further widened during the crisis. Informal jobs suffered twice the impact registered in formal employment, and the informal women workers have been hit harder than males.