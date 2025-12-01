Manufacturing growth hits 9-month low in November amid tariffs, weak exports

India’s manufacturing sector lost steam in November, slipping to its slowest pace of expansion in nine months, as softer demand, weaker export orders, and persistent tariff pressures dampened business activity, according to a report released on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) fell sharply to 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, signalling the weakest improvement in operating conditions since February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Tariffs weigh heavily on growth

“India's final November PMI confirmed that US tariffs caused the manufacturing expansion to slow,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. Manufacturing firms continued to report healthy international demand across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, but the overall momentum weakened.

The report noted: