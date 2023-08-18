Moody's maintains India's Baa3 credit rating, cites concerns over politics, debt

Moody's Investors Service today reaffirmed India's Baa3 rating and retained the stable outlook. However, amidst the assessment, the credit agency issued a cautionary note, flagging potential political concerns. It even pointed to the ongoing turmoil in Manipur as an illustrative example of these apprehensions.

While retaining a cautious optimism regarding India's economic future, Moody’s swiftly underscored noteworthy areas of concern. The agency observed that despite the nation's robust economic performance, potential growth has dwindled over the past decade, presenting a possible hurdle.

Moody's highlighted India's elevated GDP growth as a catalyst for heightened income levels and overall economic durability. However, it also placed significant emphasis on the substantial challenge posed by the nation's elevated government debt.

The credit agency acknowledged that efforts towards gradual fiscal consolidation were underway but expressed concerns regarding India's ability to effectively manage its debt amidst a sustained increase in global and domestic interest rates. Such a scenario, Moody's warned, could have exacerbated India's debt burden and weakened its debt management capacity.