Most business sectors express appreciation for Budget provisions; aviation industry disappointed

There are no major surprises in the overall reaction to the Union Budget from the industry today, with most sectors praising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for decisions like extending tax incentives, ECLGS policy benefits and boosting start-ups through agriculture, and farming are being largely appreciated.

There were, however, some opinions which said that a lot more could be done to help the industry. Like the aviation sector which was hoping for direct fiscal support expressed disappointment. “Contrary to the hopes and expectations, no such financial support to the sector was proposed in the Union Budget 2022-23,” Poonam Verma, Partner, J. Sagar Associates (JSA) said.

Though the Budget has increased the allocation for the aviation sector from Rs. 3,224 last year to Rs 10,667 crore, it does not really provide any immediate relief to the struggling aviation sector. “The Union Budget 2022-23 fails to address any of the current financial needs of the sector which have clearly been overlooked. A strong government support at this stage could have played a pivotal role to firmly entrench the nascent signs of recovery being currently seen in the sector since the last couple of months,” Verma said, adding that an increase in ATF prices is a further blow to the industry.

The increase in ATF prices is all set to see a rise in airfares.

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said that while the Budget 2023 showed efforts being made to reduce compliance burdens and improve ease of doing business, the industry was expecting tax concession to aviation industry in the forms of cut in ATF excise duty and allocation of concessional finance to airlines to help us come out of the pandemic.

“We expect the Budget would enable India to achieve a growth estimate of 9.2%. We welcome the new incentives of issuing E passports and introducing digital currency. The government’s relentless focus on national transportation infrastructure development with the PM Gati Shakti plan will strengthen the much-needed multimodal connectivity and facilitate seamless movement of cargo, while reducing logistics costs,” Dutta said.

Rupesh Jain, founder and CEO of jewel-tech brand Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said the decrease of customs duty from 7.5% to 5% might help remove the blockages and tie-ups in the legalized channels of diamond imports.

“The decrease in customs duties will help Indian e-commerce brands expand to overseas markets and cater to the vast and growing demand. Furthermore, the positive uptake to this is the development and maintenance of transport infrastructure which will allow e-commerce businesses to improve access and reach out to the interior sectors of the Indian market. This development decision gives us a broader audience base and prospective markets,” he observed.

Manufacturing sector

Rajesh Khosla, President and CEO, AGI Glaspac said that the Indian government this year had presented a growth-oriented budget with a special focus on boosting the manufacturing sector. “This would create massive employment opportunities and to maintain India’s status as world's fastest-growing economy,” he said.

Khosla opined that the concessional corporate tax for newly incorporated manufacturing companies is a positive move towards promoting the Make in India initiative as this will encourage new manufacturing industries as well as increase private investment in this industry.