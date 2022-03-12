MSME suffers most during COVID, lockdown; Public sector banks have MSME NPA of Rs. 1,37,087 crore

Micro, small and medium enterprises (or MSMEs) seem to be the sector most hit by the pandemic since 2020. According to the Reserve Bank of India, gross non-performing assets of MSMEs increased by Rs. 20,000 crores from September 2020 (when it was Rs. 1,45,673) to September 2021 (when it became Rs. 1,65,732 crore), reported The Indian Express.

Interestingly, while the bad loans declined from September 2019 (8.8% of advances), to September 2020 (8.2%), they increased again in September 2021 and now account for 9.6% of the gross advances of Rs. 17.33 lakh crore.