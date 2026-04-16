After ‘Naxal’ tag, UP govt flags ‘Pakistan link’ in Noida protests as worker unions condemn police atrocity

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath linked the Noida workers’ protest to 'Naxal elements', authorities have now pointed to a 'Pakistan angle', drawing criticism from labour groups who allege a pattern of shifting narratives while core worker grievances remain unaddressed.

Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar said they have identified three key accused in the protests that turned violent earlier this week, and also flagged the role of two X (formerly Twitter) handles 'operating from Pakistan' for allegedly spreading misleading information and attempting to disrupt law and order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said FIRs have been registered and investigations are underway. Officials claimed the accused mobilised workers through WhatsApp groups and delivered 'provocative speeches' ahead of the April 13 protest.

According to police, the accused called for road blockades and coordinated mobilisation across industrial units. A total of 13 FIRs have been registered and 62 people arrested so far.

Authorities maintained that the situation has returned to normal, with industrial activity resuming. The government also highlighted steps such as a minimum wage increase and the formation of a wage board.

Unions question ‘external conspiracy’ narrative

Labour organisations have strongly contested the framing of the protests as externally instigated, calling it an attempt to divert attention from economic distress and workplace issues.

In a statement, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions said protests were driven by demands for fair wages, overtime compensation and better working conditions.