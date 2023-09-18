Non Resident Tamils request Centre to revoke ban on rice imports

Non Resident Tamils have expressed deep concern over the ban on rice from India as a huge Tamil diaspora living in several foreign countries are grievously affected by the Union government's decision.

Notably, in South Indian states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra, Telangana and Puducherry, rice is a staple diet and with the ban on export of rice, the availability of boiled rice has come down leading to the Tamil diaspora suffering with shortage of rice.

Non- Resident Tamil Welfare Board, an organisation representing the huge Tamil diaspora spread across the globe, said that the ban has led to the disruption of supply chain and the Tamils living abroad are finding it difficult to get their choice of specific varieties of rice.

Karthikeya Sivasenapathy of the Non Resident Tamil Welfare Board, in a statement, said that the disruption of the supply chain following the ban of boiled rice has led to deep reaching challenges in preserving the culinary traditions among non-resident Tamils.