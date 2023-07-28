Farmers, rice mill owners in TN’s Arani worried over export ban of rice

The Centre's ban on export of rice has left the rice farmers and rice mill owners of Arani in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu a worried lot.

It is to be noted that Arani and Kalampur in Tamil Nadu are major areas of rice production and export. These places are home to popular rice varieties that are popular in markets in Singapore, Malaysia and even in South Africa as well as all South Indian states.

The main varieties of rice produced from Arani and Kalampur are Ponni, Sona Deluxe, HMT , IR 50 and PTD and these varieties are in high demand in all the above mentioned foreign markets as also in Gulf countries.