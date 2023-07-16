Farmers are India's strength: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said farmers are the strength of India and many problems of the country can be solved "if we listen to them and understand their point of view".

Gandhi shared a video of his recent conversation with farmers and their families in Haryana's Sonipat where he also ploughed the fields and later broke bread with them.

He had made an impromptu visit to village Madina in Sonipat district and interacted with the farmers in their fields on July 8.

"Planting Paddy, Food on the bed - Farmers are the strength of India. In Sonepat, Haryana, I met two farmer brothers, Sanjay Malik and Tasbir Kumar. They are childhood best friends, who have been farming together for many years," he said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing the short video.