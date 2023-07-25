Yamuna floodwater yet to recede, despair grips farmers at relief camps

Puja Devi (47) visited the area along the Yamuna river multiple times in the past 15 days in the hope that the water that inundated her home will have receded. But every time her hopes are dashed and she returns to the relief camp dejected.

Now, she fears that she will not be able to return to her humble home after officials told them that their shanties were "illegal".

They will not be allowed to return even after the water reduces, they were told.

While living under constant fear of losing their home, the abysmal conditions at the relief camp are causing further hardship for the family of 14.

Puja Devi has been living at the relief camp since July 11.