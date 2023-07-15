Delhi floods: 3 boys drown even as Yamuna water level drops to 207.98 metres

Three boys drowned while bathing in the floodwaters in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur Chowk area on Friday, July 14. These were the first deaths reported in the city since the Yamuna water crossed the danger mark last Monday, July 10.

The raging Yamuna showed signs of calming on Friday — after breaching a 45-year record just three days ago, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi declined to 207.98 metres at 11 pm, the first time it fell below the 208-metre mark in the last 48 hours, according to official data.

However, the breach in a drain regulator led to waterlogging in some parts of Delhi such as the ITO, with flood water reaching close to the Supreme Court complex, causing hardship for the people. Water also entered the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat due to backflow from a drain in the area.