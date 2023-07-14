Okhla water treatment plant restarts operations

Delhi's Okhla water treatment plant, which had to be shut down due to flood-like situation in the Yamuna, again started operations on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

"With receding water levels, we are starting Okhla water treatment. Am reaching there to take stock," Kejriwal tweeted.

Due to increasing water level in Yamuna river, the water treatment plants of Wazirabad, Chandrawal were shut down, leading to water scarcity in few areas.

But now the Okhla plant has started again which will bring relief to some areas.