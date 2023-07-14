Yamuna water flows to ITO, Rajghat, as the Irrigation Department regulator suffers damage

Even though Yamuna's water level began to recede, areas in ITO and Rajghat were submerged on Friday as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near Indraprastha, exacerbating the already dire situation.

The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area in the central part of the city. Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has directed the chief secretary to take up the matter of the damage to the regulator on priority and resolve the problem.