Floods and monsoon lead to steep rise in vegetable prices in Delhi

The onset of the Southwest monsoon and recent floods in Delhi's low-lying areas have resulted in a steep rise in vegetable prices here, hitting the budget of families.

In various locations across the national capital, including Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at prices of Rs 130 to 240 per kilogram or even higher.

The wholesalers claim that the price of veggies including tomatoes has doubled in the past two weeks and the sales have been reduced by 40 per cent.

"People are buying tomato puree instead of tomatoes. I am only bringing 5 kgs tomatoes these days as sales are low. Earlier, when the rates were nominal, I used to sell tomatoes 20 to 25 kgs per day," said Amar, a vegetable vendor in Laxmi Nagar.