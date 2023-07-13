Yamuna River hits a record water level of 208.48m in Delhi; Capital's Secretariat marooned by waterlogging

As the Yamuna water level rises, the Delhi Secretariat housing offices of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his cabinet and other senior bureaucrats, was flooded on Thursday, July 13.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) declared that the water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi surged to a record 208.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm.



According to officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), they received information regarding flooding of the Delhi Secretariat. They said they are coordinating with the traffic police and other agencies on the situation. The road from Rajghat to Delhi Secretariat was also flooded.



Officials said the Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement.