Please leave low lying areas around Yamuna: Kejriwal appeals to residents

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the capital city was facing a flood-like situation as the water level in the Yamuna River crossed 207.71 metres, which was well above the danger level.

He said that the water was coming from the Hathnikund barrage and, therefore, he wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a reduction in the water speed to control the situation.

"I received a call from (Jal Shakti Minister) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that there is no reservoir, so that cannot be done. However, he informed me that the situation was improving in Himachal Pradesh, so the water level would decrease. But it will take 24 hours for the water released yesterday to reach Delhi. I appeal to all residents in low-lying areas to vacate as the water level is continuously rising," said Kejriwal.

Noting that the sudden increase in water level in the Yamuna would cause trouble for residents and their belongings, therefore, he urged them in advance to move to safer places.