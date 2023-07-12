Yamuna reaches highest recorded water level ever in Delhi, at 207.54 meters
Until now, the highest recorded had been the 1978 water level of 207.49 metres
The water level of the Yamuna reached 207.54 meters at around 11am on Wednesday, 12 July—more than 2 metres above the danger mark of 205.33 meters—and broke the last record set in 1978, according to figures from the Central Water Commission (CWC).
In 1978, the water level had reached 207.49 meters.
In the afternoon of Wednesday, the water had further risen to 207.55 meters at the time of writing.
The overflowing water has reached Ring Road, near North Delhi's Chandigarh Akhara. Authorities had been using sand-filled sacks to hold the water at bay, with limited success.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter, raising his concern with the central government, and asking the Centre to intervene to prevent a further rise. The CWC predicted that the river may rise to 207.72 metres by this night.
Kejriwal expressed his worry that this was the situation without any further rain over the last two days, and that the rise was due solely to release of water from neighbouring Punjab (which also reportedly affected Pakistan on the other side).
As of now, it has been reported that the Delhi CM has sent a letter to home minister Amit Shah requesting him to limit the release of water from the Hathnikund Barage in Haryana. He added that since the capital was to host the G20 summit in the coming days, it would reflect badly "globally" if it was overtaken by floods.
His letter read, "I humbly request you, if possible, to release the water from the Hathnikund Barrage at a limited pace so that the water level in the Yamuna river in Delhi does not increase further."
Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials are also helping in rescue operations. In the Mandali area, they were found using a boat to evacuate people trapped by waterlogging.
A cow shelter near Kashmere Gate has been entirely submerged. However, the residents are reluctant to abandon it.
"Rescue operations at Yamuna Khadar, people being convinced to evacuate but for them milch property gets priority even at the sake of threat to life and liberty. Delhi Police at PS Mandawali with district administration," IPS Chhaya Sharma tweeted.
Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 in the flood-prone areas, as a precautionary measure, prohibiting people from gathering in numbers of four or more.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 12 Jul 2023, 3:41 PM