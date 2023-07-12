Yamuna reaches highest recorded water level ever in Delhi, at 207.54 meters

The water level of the Yamuna reached 207.54 meters at around 11am on Wednesday, 12 July—more than 2 metres above the danger mark of 205.33 meters—and broke the last record set in 1978, according to figures from the Central Water Commission (CWC).

In 1978, the water level had reached 207.49 meters.

In the afternoon of Wednesday, the water had further risen to 207.55 meters at the time of writing.

The overflowing water has reached Ring Road, near North Delhi's Chandigarh Akhara. Authorities had been using sand-filled sacks to hold the water at bay, with limited success.