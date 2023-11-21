Persistent inflationary threats keep RBI, Centre on high alert: GoI's October economic report

The latest monthly economic report from the finance ministry, released on 21 November, highlights that the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remain on high alert over lingering inflationary risks.

Despite this, the report suggests, recent declines in international crude oil prices and sustained moderation in core inflation could help alleviate inflationary pressures.

The report underscores the significance of the recent drop in global crude oil prices, with India's crude oil basket averaging $83.93 a barrel in November, down from $90.08 in October, according to government data. The headline retail inflation rate in India also decreased to a five-month low of 4.87 per cent in October, remaining within the RBI's tolerance band of 2–6 per cent for the second consecutive month.

While food inflation stayed at 6.61 per cent, core inflation (excluding food and fuel) has declined from 4.5 per cent in September to 4.2 per cent in October, the ministry has reported.

The report attributes these positive developments to the government's multifaceted approach, including export bans on certain commodities and discounted sales of essential items.