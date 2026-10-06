RBI likely to raise repo rate by 25 bps

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise its key policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with several economists expecting the first rate hike in nearly three-and-a-half years as inflationary pressures rise amid the continuing West Asia conflict.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra will announce the monetary policy decision at 10 am after the conclusion of the three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

A 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate would mark a reversal in the central bank's policy stance after four rate cuts totalling 125 basis points in 2025, followed by a prolonged pause.

The last repo rate hike came in February 2023, when the RBI raised it by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent. The central bank kept the rate unchanged through 2023-24 before beginning its rate-cut cycle in 2025.