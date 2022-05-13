RBI misses out on the eighth wheel of economic progress, which is empathy with the people

As the price of tomatoes nears Rs.100 a kilo, it is time to bring some of the strong vocabulary on inflation that was in vogue with some of the oldtime central bankers.

Savak Tarapore, the illustrious former deputy governor of the RBI, never minced words. He wrote way back in 2007: “Tolerating inflation is like dancing with the devil and those who argue against strong monetary measures to control inflation are the sinners of society.” The noted Prof. P.R. Brahmananda had said: “Not caring about inflation is like going into battle without caring for the wounded, the dying and the dead.”

So, the policy repo rate hike of 40 basis points, from 4.0% to 4.40%, announced at an unscheduled Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting called May 2 and May 4, barely a month after the same MPC met and decided to keep the status quo (on April 6-8) is nothing short of a dramatic event.

At the April meeting, the MPC knew that January and February 2022 retail inflation numbers had breached the upper tolerance level of 6% -- they came in at 6.01% and 6.07% respectively. The March 2022 retail inflation numbers, which arrived later on April 12, confirmed the uptrend by coming in at 6.95%.

The unscheduled hike in repo rate along with a simultaneous Cash Reserve Ratio hike of 50 basis points to suck out “excess” liquidity, is a strong signal now that priorities have changed from protecting, supporting and even pushing growth while closely watching if not tolerating inflation to attacking inflation at the cost of growth.

In theory, repo rate changes are expected to transmit (though in practice they may not always do so appropriately or speedily enough) through the money market to the entire financial system, which, in turn, influences aggregate demand – a key determinant of inflation and growth, as the RBI puts it.