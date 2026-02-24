Rupee weakens in early trade as oil prices and stronger dollar weigh

The Indian rupee edged lower in early trading on Tuesday, pressured by rising global oil prices and a firmer US dollar.

The currency slipped 7 paise to 90.96 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, after opening at 90.91. On Monday, the rupee had strengthened by 5 paise to close at 90.89.

Traders said the uptick in crude prices and weakness in domestic equities weighed on sentiment. However, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows helped limit sharper losses.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be intervening to prevent the rupee from breaching the 91 level. “The Reserve Bank might be intervening to keep the rupee away from 91.00 levels, but the buying will itself allow it to go beyond 91.00 levels,” he noted.