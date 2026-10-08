Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade as RBI signals tighter monetary policy

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Thursday as expectations of tighter domestic and global monetary conditions, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 264.97 points to 72,408.15, while the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 87.50 points to 22,507.65.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, ITC, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and InterGlobe Aviation were among the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Infosys were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.02 per cent to USD 102.20 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 6,121.37 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The market reaction came a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, its first hike in nearly four years.