Six years after separate Railway Budget was dropped, people and passengers are the losers

The Railway Budget was separated from the General Budget 98 years ago in 1924-25. This was done in view of the Railways’ need for focused attention on its expansion and modernisation. With the Railways having always been a heavily capital-intensive enterprise subject to high depreciation, corrosion and rusting, close scrutiny by the executive, the media and the public were deemed to be necessary lest Railways’ special needs are overlooked.

It was also reasoned at the time that Railways would always require government support to sustain itself. Private investors would be wary to invest in the capital-intensive entity, it was felt. The last few years have vindicated the assumption as no private investor has come forward to run the Railways despite the various sops provided by successive governments since the liberalisation of the Indian economy in 1991.

Profits are rare in Railways because of the long gestation period between investment and returns. Continued pursuit for private investment has been largely unsuccessful although profitable subsidiaries like IRCTC, IRCON, IRFC and CONCOR have been offloaded partially to private enterprises in keeping with the professed policy of the current regime to privatise profit making public enterprises.

Integration of railway budget with general budget followed recommendations made by a committee on railway reforms headed by economist Bibek Debroy, then a member of the NITI Aayog, the successor to the erstwhile Planning Commission.

Suresh Prabhu was the last Railway Minister to present the Railway Budget in 2016-17 when it was announced that from next year there would be no separate Railway Budget; Arun Jaitley was the first Finance Minister to present in 2017 a Union Budget that integrated Railway budget with the general budget for the financial year 2017-18.

The Union Budget for 2022-23 presented by the Finance Minister on February 1, 2022 in Parliament this week is the sixth combined Union Budget. Whether it has helped Indian Railways in any way is hard to say in the absence of scant information. But two fallouts are clear. Public scrutiny on Railways has all but disappeared; and Railways has drifted from its usual norms with little focus on expansion of railway lines to rural, backward and difficult terrains to speed up development.

Railways’ social responsibility towards poorer passengers, daily passengers and the disadvantaged sections has also taken a back seat. Since 2017 the focus has indeed shifted to profits and politics.

Expansion of railway lines in the constituencies of MPs of the ruling party and those close to the RSS, introduction of new trains for them, extension of trains to longer destinations, increase in frequency of trains, passenger amenities like new halts, improved catering services, cleanliness, modernisation of stations and tariff hikes have been the features of the last five years.

As a result, there has been a massive hike in passenger and freight fare, unprecedented hikes in platform tickets and withdrawal of subsidy to the disadvantaged, deserving and segments like senior citizens for concessional fare. There has been little or no public debate or discussion and most of these changes were ushered in stealthily without public knowledge and away from public glare.

In the process, the Rail Bhawan has taken away substantial part of the privileges of Parliament to scrutinise an important public service. With no separate budget and consequently no separate discussion in Parliament, Railways has emerged as a corporate behemoth bereft of social responsibility and the age-old cross-subsidy for passenger fare and amenities with earnings from freight.