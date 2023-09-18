Vodafone Idea denies being in discussions to be acquired by Verizon, Amazon or Starlink

Vodafone Idea on Monday denied reports that it is in discussion to be acquired by Verizon, Amazon, or Starlink.

In a regulatory filing, Vodafone Idea denied reports that it is being acquired by these parties and said the reports are incorrect.

“We wish to submit that the said News Item is incorrect. The company is not in any such discussion with any of the named parties," it added.

Vodafone Idea stock fell almost 6 per cent following the clarification. The stock is trading at Rs 11.04 on BSE.

Vodafone India has made a requisite payment of Rs 1,701 crore to the Department of Telecommunications telecom department towards 2022 Spectrum Auction Instalment.