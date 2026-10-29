Falling Porsche value, China slowdown push Volkswagen into quarterly loss of $6.5 bn

Chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said the company's results so far this year meant it could not afford to lose time and had to act quickly and decisively.

Volkswagen's sales revenue fell 6.3 per cent to 80.3 billion euros compared with the same quarter last year. Earnings were also hit by a 6.4 billion euro reduction to reflect the decline in the value of its stake in Porsche.

China, once a key source of profits for Volkswagen, has become a more challenging market as demand weakens and local carmakers intensify price competition.

US import tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump have added to the pressure on profits. Volkswagen is also facing lower returns as electric vehicles account for a growing share of sales, with these models earning less per vehicle than those powered by internal combustion engines.