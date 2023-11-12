What 15 numbers tell us: Barring 10 crore Indians, it is a bleak Diwali for others

In these polarised times, even economists are divided in their ‘opinions’ on the economic outlook in India. If economists in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the finance ministry and bankers are to be believed, India has never had it so good. While the world hunger index says otherwise and the government’s own extension of the free-ration scheme to 80 crore Indians until 2028 is a confession of how bleak the future is, economists like Surjit Bhalla, Sanjeev Sanyal and others would easily convince TV viewers and their readers otherwise.

What, however, do the figures show? The government’s own data and estimates by the World Bank etc. present a stark picture that only finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman can debunk. Here are what the figures tell us then: