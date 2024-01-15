Wholesale inflation rises to 0.73 % in December

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rose in December at 0.73 per cent mainly due to a sharp rise in food prices. The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.26 per cent.

"Positive rate of inflation in December 2023 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, machinery and equipment, other manufacturing, other transport equipment and computer, electronics and optical products etc," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Food inflation rose to 9.38 per cent in December from 8.18 per cent in November 2023.