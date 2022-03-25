Herald View: All violence must be equally condemned

It is disturbing that the Indian political discourse has descended to the level of choosing between two evils – is the TMC better than the BJP? – rather than giving the people a clear option between the good and the better where neither choice endangers their lives or leaves them with regrets about one or the other. We have to return our political and social discourse to the values of non-violence and equality that our founding fathers had based the nation on. It is because we are unequal today that we face brutalities and barbaric attacks. And this is true as much of West Bengal and BJP as it is of BJP and the rest of India.

(This was first published in National Herald on Sunday)