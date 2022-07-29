Herald View: Delay in conducting the Census is unfair to both people and the states

For the first time since 1881 India missed its date with the Census in 2021, ostensibly because of the pandemic. Given the disdain this Government has for surveys, several of which have been dropped or their findings held back, it should not really have come as a surprise; although somewhat paradoxically the Government is also obsessive about data and apps at the same time and the 2021 census was supposed to have been India’s first ‘digital census’. But remarkably no country other than India appears to have missed the Census, despite the pandemic. China conducted its census on schedule in 2020 during the pandemic and so did the US and the UK. Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka followed in 2021, once again despite the pandemic. But this week the Government informed Parliament that the Census had again been postponed indefinitely, yes because of the pandemic. Since the intention of the Government to conduct the 2021 Census was notified late in March, 2020 after the country-wide lockdown was imposed, one has to look for other possible reasons for the government’s failure to conduct the exercise. What is more, since then the Government has thrice extended the deadline for the House Listing exercise which precedes the enumeration of population. It is tempting to attribute the failure to the general incompetence of this government. But one cannot lightly dismiss two other reasons, one of them innocuous and the other sinister, cited for this failure. The innocent explanation offered is that the country cannot afford to divert the army of school teachers, normally deployed as census enumerators, from the classrooms now that schools have reopened after the traumatic break caused by the pandemic. The more sinister reason cited is that the Government is still busy tweaking questions and the format to collect additional information for the National Population Register. Collecting caste details and data about religious affiliations etc. are also likely to be undergoing a makeover. What is more, training school teachers to collect sensitive information digitally and transfer such data digitally using their own mobile phones, as initial reports held, is bound to be a tricky business with the multiplicity of languages used to communicate the data.