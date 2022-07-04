A campaign to promote Sanskrit through Census betrays false pride

Ram Mohan, a gifted polyglot had studied Sanskrit and Persian as well as, later, English, and some Greek and Latin as well. But he responded to the idea of the common ancestry by thinking of a universally shared idea of divinity. That was the foundation of the Brahmo Samaj he founded. Roy’s dedicated campaigns against the practice of Sati, dowry and polygamy and his advocacy of widow remarriage speak volumes for how courageously he rebelled against the social evils prevalent among his own ‘kulin brahmin’ community.

When it came to the question of education for future generations, he avoided any false pride in Persian and Sanskrit and championed the cause of English. The Orientalists and the Anglicists debate of the 19th century, beginning with Ram Mohan and coming to an apparent end with Wood’s dispatch of 1842 had at its heart the question of ‘knowledge’ and not so much the question of ‘language’.

One may find it ironic that after death Jones was buried in Calcutta while Ram Mohan was buried in Bristol. The former had come to India and found a distant past of human civilisation in Sanskrit; the other had gone to England and found the future of the world, as known in those times, in the knowledge production in European languages. Both had transcended any myopic nationalism, both knew that knowledge generation is primary, language pride secondary.

A century later, Tagore and Gandhi had a disagreement on Ram Mohan Roy’s stand on language. Mahatma Gandhi had strongly advocated the use of the desi-bhashas for school education. In his foreword to Dr. Pranjivan Mehta’s book on education, Barrister Gandhi had condemned the use of English as a medium of instruction in the harshest words.

Tagore, himself a writer in Bangla, had no deep disagreement with Gandhi on the question of language, but only on his assessment of Ram Mohan Roy. Gandhi, on his part, had no quarrel with the English language, he wanted education to be closer to the life of people, exactly as four centuries before him Eknath had asked. On the question of knowledge, he was as open and liberal as was Ram Mohan Roy. It was in the context of this debate that he said, “I do not want my house to be walled in on all sides and my windows to be stuffed. I want the culture of all lands to be blown about my house as freely as possible. But I refuse to be blown off my feet by any.”

Mahatma Gandhi wrote his books in Gujarati. His contemporary Sri Aurobindo, born in 1872, exactly a century after Ram Mohan Roy, one of the greatest scholars of Sanskrit of his time, wrote all his books in English, including the epic poem Savitri on which he worked for full four decades.