Herald View: Government must fulfil its Raj Dharma to end the continuing nightmare

The gruesome incident of the beheading of a tailor in Udaipur for supporting a certain ‘fringe’ element’s objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammad some weeks ago cries out about everything that has gone wrong in India today. Such an act was never witnessed in this country in the worst of times and that it should happen with such impunity – the killer had announced the beheading days in advance and declared he was not afraid of being hanged or killed – shows us the extremes to which certain actions of governments and people have led this country.

A well-governed nation where rule of law prevails and fringe elements remain on the side-lines and do not become the mainstream would have acted swiftly against the earlier extra-judicial killings in the country and would not have rewarded killers and law breakers. It is both stupid and uninformed to believe that the opposite side will be cowed down forever and not react to extreme provocation for all times to come. As such a section of the population has put another under immense stress and one cannot expect civilised reactions to uncivilised responses. But what we must now ponder is - do we want an India that is worse than a barbaric nation of previous centuries where there was no civilised discourse that would give us reasonable outcomes to the worst of disputes?

It is painful that such horrifying incidents occur in the modern century in a land weaned on the ahimsa of Gautam Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. Narendra Modi is fond of reminding the world of these factors whenever he visits abroad, but it surely is a travesty that India becomes more violent every passing day and a point of return seems more and more impossible to achieve.