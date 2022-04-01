Herald View: The dangers of denying dissent

For a party that has just swept Assembly elections in four out of five states with astounding majorities defying most common expectations, the level of the BJP’s insecurity about its own citizens is both troubling and surprising. One expects that it would shore up on its crying need for both national and international acceptance as a party that believes in the basic freedoms of its people and Constitutional guarantees to all Indians by allowing democratic dissent and differences of opinion to prevail. Instead, despite its brute majorities which indicates the inability of dissenters to shake the faith of its supporters in its right to rule over most of the nation– 17 out of 29 states on last count – the ruling party at the Centre is only exhibiting its scant respect for democracy, lending credence to growing voices that the elections were somehow rigged and do not really reflect the mood of the nation. It is also very revealing that they should risk international opprobrium by preventing journalists, activists and other dissenters from addressing various forums across the world on a last minute whim when these people are about to board their flights. A much more intelligent course of action would have been to allow these visits and show up the dissenters as unreasonable critics given that the government had upheld their right to free speech and disagreement.