Herald View: With Raj Bhavans becoming RSS outposts manned by hyper active governors, review their role

Any lingering doubt that role and power of governors need an urgent review has been dispelled by the controversial conduct of the occupants of Raj Bhavans in West Bengal and Kerala. The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar insisted last week that recommendation signed by the state’s chief minister for convening the assembly from March 7 was unconstitutional. The advice should have reached him through a resolution of the cabinet. One presumes the Governor is right as he has held the office since 2019 and must have received similar advice in the prescribed format all these years. It also raises questions about the functioning of the state government and the chief minister’s office, which could not have been ignorant of the format followed. But while the lapse might not reflect well on the state’s bureaucracy or political leadership, the Governor’s own conduct left eyebrows raised. He had the option of returning the file quietly followed by a telephonic conversation from the Raj Bhavan with the state’s chief secretary. But the Governor failed to resist the temptation of highlighting the CMO’s alleged ineptitude and play to the gallery. He took to social media to point out the lapse and demanded that the state government correct it. His questionable use of social media to interact with the state government, his incorrigible urge to share privileged information with the public and his public laments over constitutional breakdown in the state are no longer funny and deserves a more serious and elaborate assessment. His conduct, as also the conduct of other incumbents of Raj Bhavans, has revived doubts whether Governors are relevant or necessary any longer to uphold the Constitution and for hand holding.