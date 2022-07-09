100 underprivileged students to study at Sitare Foundation

Sitare Foundation, a bootstrapped pan India educational NGO, has selected 100 students, out of the 73,000 applications received during their 2022 annual entrance exams conducted in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal and Indore, to provide them with differentiated and inclusive learning opportunities.



Majority of these selected students are from government schools and their families earn less than Rs 25,000 a month. They will undergo an extremely comprehensive evaluation process which includes an entrance exam, followed by a two-week educational camp to test children’s in-class performance, and a thorough background check.



Led by Shilpa and Amit Singhal, Sitare Foundation strives to provide high quality education to underprivileged children from impoverished background. Since its inception, the foundation has been constantly working towards uplifting talented students. Five students from the foundation’s first batch have secured multiple admissions to prestigious US universities.