100 underprivileged students to study at Sitare Foundation
Sitare Foundation, a bootstrapped pan India educational NGO, has selected 100 students, out of the 73,000 applications received during their 2022 annual entrance exams conducted in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bhopal and Indore, to provide them with differentiated and inclusive learning opportunities.
Majority of these selected students are from government schools and their families earn less than Rs 25,000 a month. They will undergo an extremely comprehensive evaluation process which includes an entrance exam, followed by a two-week educational camp to test children’s in-class performance, and a thorough background check.
Led by Shilpa and Amit Singhal, Sitare Foundation strives to provide high quality education to underprivileged children from impoverished background. Since its inception, the foundation has been constantly working towards uplifting talented students. Five students from the foundation’s first batch have secured multiple admissions to prestigious US universities.
Dr Amit Singhal, Founder, Sitare Foundation said “We at Sitare Foundation, firmly believe that education has the power to not only uplift individuals, but also an entire village, an entire community, and an entire country.”
Shilpa Singhal Founder, Sitare Foundation said “This year’s entrance exams have been a monumental success for us as the large number of aspirants reflect the trust and belief the community has placed in our commitment.”
Apart from the academic aspect, the foundation also lays a major emphasis of building the social, emotional, and language capabilities of the students that are enrolled under its banner.
With over four hundred students currently enrolled in their seven-year programme, Sitare Foundation is successfully moving towards its mission to “transform 50,000 lives through education by 2050”.
