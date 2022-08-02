113 students' lives at risk in this dilapidated UP school

In the video, a student is heard saying that: "Our toilet is adjacent to the dilapidated building. We are afraid as the building may fall anytime and we have to wait for hours to relieve ourselves."



The local villagers, meanwhile, said that they have also met local officials to resolve the problem.



Amroha's Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Geeta Verma said: "I have instructed my subordinate to inquire about the matter. At least 138 buildings were identified as dilapidated and their proposals were sent to higher authorities. We are trying our best to renovate buildings at the earliest."