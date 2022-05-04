A centenary tribute: Delhi University's History Department has withstood the test of time

Senior DU historians have also been at the forefront of historical research, exploring new frontiers, setting new standards and moving with time, even as they ensured that the dominating political ideologies in power do not bog them down. There has to be autonomy for history as a scholarly discipline in the social sciences and humanities. This history is at par with international standards in South Asian history and beyond, across periods from very early historical eras to the more recent decades of our contemporary history.

Historians of all political shades and schools of historiography have flourished here, without openly committing to any kind of ideology to ensure their own credibility as scholars and teachers - with very few exceptions and crude aberrations.

They have shown the way, moving with time to work in fresh and thrust areas of research in different fields, from deeply empirical socio-economic history in specific political contexts to current concerns in culture and identity - as obvious responses to challenges faced by society and politics and its reflections in academia.