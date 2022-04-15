RJD's Manoj Jha says 2 DU colleges cancelled invites for programme on 'freedom of expression, democracy'

When contacted, Jha told PTI Friday he teaches in the university and does not want students to pick up fight among themselves whether they are from the Left, Right or unaffiliated.



"I take regular classes in my university even during Parliament sessions. How can my voice be a threat for those colleges when it is not a threat in Parliament?" he questioned.



He stressed on the importance of maintaining congenial dialogues between opposing viewpoints. "I believe that the larger idea is we are losing the plot. Particularly in a democracy, in colleges and varsities, there should be a congenial dialogue whether I come from the Left or Right.



"The colleges said that the nature of programme has changed. However, I received emails from students saying that they (the colleges) are lying and they just didn't want you and a couple of other speakers. This was a programme related to Freedom of Expression and democracy and related things. It was a mixed panel of speakers," he added.



When asked about the LSR episode, he said, "We should understand we are fast becoming a Republic which is closing its eyes and ears to any view which is kind of different from yours."



"India has evolved and come to 2022 since 1947 unlike some of our neighbours because in our democracy windows and doors were not closed. We were open to ideas. Now if 75 years later, we are trying to undo what we achieved in last 75 years, I think God bless my country, he said.