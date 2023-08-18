Ashoka University row: More economists extend support to Sabyasachi Das

As many as 288 economists at over 81 institutions across the country have so far extended their support to assistant Professor Sabyasachi Das after the Haryana-based Ashoka University accepted his resignation, urging the varsity to immediately reinstate him.

Das resigned from the university after his paper suggesting voter manipulation in 2019 elections sparked a controversy.

“We, economists working in India, strongly believe that academic freedom is the cornerstone of a vibrant educational and research community, and that everyone must have the right to pursue knowledge, share their findings, and engage in open dialogue without the fear of censorship or retribution,” the economists said in a joint statement.