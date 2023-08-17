Ashoka University resignation row: Depts express solidarity with Prof Sabyasachi Das

The Department of Political Science of the Ashoka University on Thursday unanimously expressed its solidarity with assistant professor Sabyasachi Das after the varsity accepted his resignation, following which another professor in the Economics Department, Pulapre Balakrishnan also stepped down in protest.

Das's paper, which suggested voter manipulation in 2019 elections, had sparked a controversy, follwoing which he tendered his resignation.

In a letter, the Department of Political Science said: "Prof Sabyasachi resigned from the Department of Economics following the University's stand distancing itself from his work and the Governing Council's decision to investigate his research. We demand greater transparency about the factors that caused Das to offer his resignation and its hasty acceptance by the University, especially at a time when faculty and students across departments have mobilised to support him. By now the pattern is all too familiar, especially for us as a department.