Bihar teacher recruitment: Documents of 445 candidates found fake, suspicious

"A total of 1,377 candidates have been selected for recruitment as primary teachers. While documents of 932 candidates were found genuine, the remaining 445 candidates have suspicious documents, said Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state Education Minister.



"We have asked the authorities to initiate a thorough checking of their documents from the offices of CTET and TET. Besides, we have also directed them to verify their university documents as well," Chaudhary said.