Bihar: Bhagalpur MP Ajay Mandal accused of corruption

"I was in the office when MP Mandal called up. When I received the call, he inquired about a road. As his voice was breaking, I asked him to repeat the name of the road which infuriated him and he started abusing me," Prasad said.



"If I get killed or any untoward incident happens with me in future, Ajay Mandal would be responsible for it. The way he has threatened me, it would not be safe for me to stay here. Hence, I am sending my resignation to the secretary of the department," Prasad said.