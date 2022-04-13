Bihar Police team to probe blast at CM's programme
Following frequent attacks on the chief minister, the home department which comes under Nitish kumar himself, is extremely concerned about the security breach
A day after the firecracker explosion in the 'Jan Samvad' programme of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Nalanda, the Bihar Police constituted a team headed by Additional Director General, security, Bacchu Singh Meena to investigate the incident and submit the report with the home department.
The Tuesday attack was the second security breach in the last 17 days. Earlier on March 27, a mentally challenged person punched Nitish Kumar in Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district.
"We are investigating the Tuesday incident in Silao in Nalanda. During the interrogation of accused Subham Aditya, it appeared that he fled from the house a few days ago. His family members had lodged a missing complaint in the Islampur police station. Later he returned home on his own," said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, Additional DGP headquarter and chief spokesperson of Bihar Police.
"The FSL team was also sent to Silao for the investigation. It has collected samples and sent them to the lab for the detailed report. Preliminary probe reveals that it was a cracker blast. The district police has recovered a cracker, matchbox and key ring from his possession," Gangwar said.
