Bihar Police team to probe blast at CM's programme

The Tuesday attack was the second security breach in the last 17 days. Earlier on March 27, a mentally challenged person punched Nitish Kumar in Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district.



"We are investigating the Tuesday incident in Silao in Nalanda. During the interrogation of accused Subham Aditya, it appeared that he fled from the house a few days ago. His family members had lodged a missing complaint in the Islampur police station. Later he returned home on his own," said Jitendra Singh Gangwar, Additional DGP headquarter and chief spokesperson of Bihar Police.