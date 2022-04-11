Tej Pratap invites Nitish Kumar to re-enter Mahagathbandhan

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has invited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to re-enter the 'Mahagathbandhan'.



Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap has shared a poster with his picture on one side of the frame and "Entry Nitish Chacha (Uncle)" written on the other.



Tej Pratap's move comes at a time when the BJP and JD-U are at loggerheads over several issues, including caste-based census, leadership of NDA in Bihar, liquor ban, law and order situation.



Recently, BJP leader and minister Janak Ram had claimed that the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 77 seats while JD-U has only 45 seats. Hence the chief minister should come from the BJP quota. He also advocated for the ban on loudspeakers for Azan (prayers in mosques).