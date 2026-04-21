CBSE's three-language formula tightens curriculum, squeezes out foreign options

The recent directive by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)—making third language (R3) compulsory from Class VI—will reshape classrooms across India from the 2026-27 academic session.

The directive explicitly states that at least two of the three languages studied must be “native to India” as defined in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. In English-medium schools, where English has long been the medium of instruction, this effectively means English counts as the lone foreign language slot. Hindi typically fills the second (Indian) slot. The third must therefore be another Indian language—Sanskrit, Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi or any of the 22 scheduled languages—leaving no room for French, German, Spanish or any other foreign language in the core curriculum.

The policy draws from the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, both of which emphasise multilingualism, cultural understanding and national integration. However, its rollout has raised concerns over timing, preparedness and flexibility.

Under the R1-R2-R3 framework, students must study three languages through Class 10, with R3 introduced in Class 6. A CBSE circular dated 9 April 2026, directed schools to notify their chosen R3 languages within seven days, update records and begin instructions immediately using “locally available books/materials,” with official textbooks expected later.

For many schools, the transition has been abrupt. “There was no planning window,” said a principal of a Delhi-based CBSE school. “We were asked to finalise languages, inform parents and start teaching within days.”

Administrators across major cities report that foreign language offerings are being discontinued or pushed into optional formats. “French will no longer be offered as a language option in Class VI,” read a notice sent to parents by one private school.

Teachers trained in European languages say they face an uncertain future. “This policy leaves us with no clarity,” said a Spanish teacher at a Delhi school. “Within two to three years, most of us may lose our core roles unless we retrain.”

Some schools have indicated that foreign-language teachers could be retained temporarily if they upskill for other subjects. But for many, that offers limited reassurance. “We’ve spent years specialising in one field,” another teacher said. “Switching tracks isn’t easy.”

Resource gaps are another concern. With textbooks for several R3 languages yet to be released, schools are relying on improvised materials. “We are using worksheets, online videos and whatever we can find,” said a Mumbai school coordinator. “It’s far from ideal.”