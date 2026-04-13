Marathi language rule for auto drivers triggers fresh row in Maharashtra
Mandatory Marathi from 1 May, licence cancellation threat sparks backlash from unions, opposition
A fresh political and social controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over the state government’s decision to make knowledge of Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw drivers, with opposition parties and unions criticising the move and the ruling Shiv Sena issuing a warning of action against violators.
State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday reiterated that autorickshaw drivers must be able to speak and understand Marathi, failing which their licences could be cancelled.
He said the rule, introduced in 2019, would now be strictly enforced from 1 May.
Govt stance: communication, safety
Sarnaik said the requirement was aimed at ensuring proper communication between drivers and passengers.
“Drivers must know the local language so that there is no conflict between them and commuters,” he said, adding that disputes often arise due to language barriers.
He maintained that 100 per cent compliance would be required, and drivers unable to meet the criteria could face cancellation of licences.
Political warning escalates row
The controversy intensified after a warning from leaders of the Shiv Sena.
Party spokesperson Arun Sawant said that from 1 May, drivers who do not speak Marathi should be ready to face consequences, using the term “prasad” (beating), drawing sharp reactions.
The remark has raised concerns about possible vigilantism and added to tensions among driver communities.
Opposition leaders and unions have criticised the decision, calling it discriminatory.
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi alleged that the move was aimed at pushing out North Indian drivers from the sector.
“This is an attempt to deprive North Indians of employment,” he said.
Leaders also pointed out that a large number of auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and adjoining areas, are from northern states.
Critics said the decision could disproportionately affect migrant workers and disrupt livelihoods.
Demand for transition period
Some political voices have called for a phased implementation.
Manish Dubey said Mumbai is a multilingual city and all languages should be respected.
He suggested that drivers be given at least one year to learn Marathi before strict enforcement begins.
Unions and stakeholders have expressed concern over the practical impact of the rule.
Officials estimate that:
Around 70 per cent of auto and taxi drivers in the state are from North India
Mumbai and nearby regions have approximately 2.8 lakh autorickshaw permit holders
Language testing may now be included in document verification from 1 May
Drivers have expressed anxiety over potential loss of livelihood if licences are cancelled.
Law and order concerns
Amid the escalating row, authorities have also reported a threat linked to the controversy.
Sarnaik said a Marathi-speaking official of the transport department in the Mira-Bhayandar region received a threat call allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
An FIR has been registered and an investigation ordered, officials said.
Language has been a recurring political issue in Maharashtra, particularly concerning employment and local identity.
The latest controversy comes as political parties sharpen their positions ahead of key electoral contests, with language and regional identity once again emerging as flashpoints.
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