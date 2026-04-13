Marathi language rule for auto drivers triggers fresh row in Maharashtra

A fresh political and social controversy has erupted in Maharashtra over the state government’s decision to make knowledge of Marathi mandatory for autorickshaw drivers, with opposition parties and unions criticising the move and the ruling Shiv Sena issuing a warning of action against violators.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday reiterated that autorickshaw drivers must be able to speak and understand Marathi, failing which their licences could be cancelled.

He said the rule, introduced in 2019, would now be strictly enforced from 1 May.

Govt stance: communication, safety

Sarnaik said the requirement was aimed at ensuring proper communication between drivers and passengers.

“Drivers must know the local language so that there is no conflict between them and commuters,” he said, adding that disputes often arise due to language barriers.

He maintained that 100 per cent compliance would be required, and drivers unable to meet the criteria could face cancellation of licences.

Political warning escalates row

The controversy intensified after a warning from leaders of the Shiv Sena.

Party spokesperson Arun Sawant said that from 1 May, drivers who do not speak Marathi should be ready to face consequences, using the term “prasad” (beating), drawing sharp reactions.

The remark has raised concerns about possible vigilantism and added to tensions among driver communities.

Opposition leaders and unions have criticised the decision, calling it discriminatory.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi alleged that the move was aimed at pushing out North Indian drivers from the sector.